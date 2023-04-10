Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $188.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,485. The stock has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

