Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $244.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.