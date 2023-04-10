Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

