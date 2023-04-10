Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

