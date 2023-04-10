GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.