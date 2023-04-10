Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

