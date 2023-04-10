Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

