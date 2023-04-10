Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $455.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average of $336.38.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

