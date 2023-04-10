Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $406.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

