Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $274.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.