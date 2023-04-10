iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

