Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

