Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Billion Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 413,886 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NVIDIA worth $1,295,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

