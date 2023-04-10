Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $247.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

