Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

