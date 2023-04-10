Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,290. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.05.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

