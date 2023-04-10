Concord Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.