GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 29,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 99,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

