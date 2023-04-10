28,174 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $213.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $553.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

