Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $160.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

