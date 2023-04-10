SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $333.61 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.44.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

