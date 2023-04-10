Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Reduced by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

DVN opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.