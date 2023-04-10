Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

