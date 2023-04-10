Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 4,842 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

FCX opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile



Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

