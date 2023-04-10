Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

