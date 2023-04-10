Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $224.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

