Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.32.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $369.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average of $345.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

