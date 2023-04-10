Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lowered by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

