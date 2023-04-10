Leeward Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $256.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.