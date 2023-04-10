Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $256.00 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

