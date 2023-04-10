Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.45 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.