FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 295 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $188.58 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

