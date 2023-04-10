Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.32 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

