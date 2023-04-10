Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 96,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

