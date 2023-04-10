Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.