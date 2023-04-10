Northern Financial Advisors Inc Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

