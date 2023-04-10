Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.54% of Prologis worth $562,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Prologis by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

