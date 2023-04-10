Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $703.95 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115,236 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Walmart worth $703,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

