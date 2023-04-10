Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $653,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $150.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.