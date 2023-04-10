Welch Group LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average is $200.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

