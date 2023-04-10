Welch Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $322.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.29 and its 200 day moving average is $345.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.