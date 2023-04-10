Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 9,147 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $375.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

