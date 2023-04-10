Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $198.57 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.