Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

