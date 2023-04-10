Piper Sandler Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

AMD stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

