Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

SPHB stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $528.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

