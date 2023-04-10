Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1,282.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $163.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.