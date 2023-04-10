Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 717 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

