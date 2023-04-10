The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing stock opened at $211.37 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

