Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

